The world unexpectedly lost Charles Allen Whitcomb on April 26, 2021, just shy of his 93rd birthday. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Charles was an incredible father, husband, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, cousin, brother, son, and friend.
Charles was born in Hope, IN and spent an idyllic childhood in Hayden, IN. Following his Army service in WWII, Charles graduated from DePauw University where he was a charter member of the SAE fraternity. He was also a proud graduate of the Thunderbird School of Global Management.
Charles retired at age 86 from a prestigious 55-year international banking career in 2015. Charles spoke fluent Spanish and loved to travel for both pleasure and business. His many decades in the banking industry sent him all over the globe. New York City; Miami, FL; Bridgewater, NJ; and San Juan, Puerto Rico were all called home for Charles and Gloria, his late wife, as they raised their two daughters.
He spent his last five years in Helena, MT where he enjoyed God's Country, which is what Gloria had always called Montana. Charles enjoyed playing golf and bridge, fishing, walking, and volunteering for various organizations including The Salvation Army, Rotary, American Red Cross, and his church. His favorite pastime of all was spending time with family and friends. He had a beautifully infectious smile, and he simply loved life.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Gloria Tinseth Whitcomb; parents, John and Louise Whitcomb; brother, Edgar Whitcomb; and sisters, Laura Showalter and Sarah “Sally” Lieurance. He is survived by his daughters, Laura Whitcomb and husband Glenn Robinson of Wampum, PA, and Debbie Whitcomb and husband Terry Healow of Helena, MT; grandchildren Jaclyn Haven (Bryan), Steven Foster, Spencer Robinson (Arian), Vladislav Robinson, Rachel Robinson, and Harley Robinson; and great-grandsons, Jack and Ben Haven.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Hayden, Indiana. Charles was forever a Hoosier at heart. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hayden Historical Museum, Inc. in memory of Charles Allen Whitcomb would be appreciated. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence tot the family or to share a memory of Charles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.