The world unexpectedly lost Charles Allen Whitcomb on April 26, 2021, just shy of his 93rd birthday. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Charles was an incredible father, husband, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, cousin, brother, son, and friend.

Charles was born in Hope, IN and spent an idyllic childhood in Hayden, IN. Following his Army service in WWII, Charles graduated from DePauw University where he was a charter member of the SAE fraternity. He was also a proud graduate of the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Charles retired at age 86 from a prestigious 55-year international banking career in 2015. Charles spoke fluent Spanish and loved to travel for both pleasure and business. His many decades in the banking industry sent him all over the globe. New York City; Miami, FL; Bridgewater, NJ; and San Juan, Puerto Rico were all called home for Charles and Gloria, his late wife, as they raised their two daughters.