June 1, 1931 – December 18, 2021

Charlene Montgomery Grover, of Townsend MT, passed away Saturday December 18, 2021. She was born June 1, 1931 in Huntsville UT.

She is survived by her children, Mont (Nancy) Grover, Rod (Stephanie) Grover, Ellen (Kent) Poll, and Gail (Tom) Horne; 5 sisters, 17 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Merlin Grover; her parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Townsend Church.

Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Charlene's obituary page at: www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.

