Chapman, Robert (Chevy Bob)

It is with great sadness to share that Robert (Chevy Bob) Chapman passed away suddenly February 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones and close friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Chapman.
He is survived by his life partner Gina Thomas, son Christian Harris-Chapman, step daughters Rylee and Brianna and step son Jamis, sister Roxanne, nieces and nephew (Robin, Rachel and Randy).
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later time.
