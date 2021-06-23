Cecil Y. Holland

Jack carried a razor-sharp wit his entire life and combined it with a caring soul. He could be hard at times but made peace with his deepest regrets. He was a fervent follower of the NY Yankees and a passionate reader of the Bible. He loved to be in the company of his friends from the singles group, the card playing group, the ancient pilots, and fortnightly. He rarely missed an opportunity to brag about his children, and they willingly return the favor.

In August, 2020 Jack was placed in Hospice care and his doctor indicated he would have no more than six months to live due to his severe COPD. Jack cheated life out of an extra four months, and his children were there at his side when his stubbornness finally succumbed to God's will.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mildred, his wife Neva, and his friend Bev Knoll. He is survived by his brother Don (Gayle), his children Dan (Christine), Randy (Becky), Mike (Angie), and Susan (Chris.) Also surviving Jack are ten grandchildren (Katie, Dain, Hannah, Bethany, Michaela, Abbey, Rachel, Riley, Eric, and Truett), two great-grandchildren (Huey and Leah), and his dear friend Eileen Curdy.

The family is deeply grateful for the care Jack received from the Hospice staff, especially Amanda and Barb. And to say he was blessed by his personal caregivers would be an understatement. They not only made it possible for Jack to stay in his home, but he also made abiding friendships along the way. There will be a private graveside service this week followed by a Memorial service later this summer which will be announced when the date is determined. In the meantime Jack will be interred for eternity in the Manchester Cemetery alongside Neva where they invite you to spend a moment looking out across the prairie toward the Rocky Mountain front and hear this reminder from Joshua 1:9 to be strong and courageous as you, too, trek through life.