Cecelia Marie Robinson

Nov. 15, 1950 - Oct. 27, 2020

Cecelia Marie (Gautsch) Robinson of Clancy, MT formerly of Hokah and La Crescent, MN, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with her husband by her side, while the warm sun was shining in on her.

Cecelia was born on November 15, 1950, in La Crosse, WI, to George and Colleen (Gilles) Gautsch. She married the love of her life, John Robinson, on August 14, 1983 at St Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, MN, and they were joined in marriage for 37 wonderful years.

Cecelia is survived by her loving husband, John, of Clancy, MT; her siblings Carol (Joe) Melde of Holmen, WI; Greg (Marion Nelson) of Centuria, WI; Cathy (Garry) Johnson of La Crescent, MN; Connie (Gary) Derr of La Crosse, WI; Cindy (Tom) Curran of La Crescent, MN; and Chris (Scott) Benedict of Taylor, WI; her sisters and brothers-in-law, and their spouses, Michael, Stephen, Jeannie Marie, Mary Ellen, Mark, Kathleen Ann, and many nieces and nephews.

Cecelia was employed by the Montana State Fund and retired after 25 years of service.

She will also be remembered by her many loving friends in Minnesota, New Mexico, and Montana, and her special companion, her beagle Toby.