Ceartin, Charlotte, Lorraine

April 30, 1931 – March 10, 2020

Charlotte Lorraine Ceartin passed away in the early morning, March 10, 2020 at St. Peters Hospital, after a brief illness.

Charlotte was born in Helena, MT on April 30, 1931, she was the daughter of Leonard and Arzeline “Toots” Bailey. Charlotte was raised in East Helena, MT along with brother Bob and sister Mary Ellen (Babe). Charlotte attended East Helena public schools and graduated from Helena High School.

Charlotte married Charles in 1950 and had two children, Carolyn Murgel and Mike Ceartin. Chuck and Charlotte raised their children in East Helena. Charlotte worked various jobs in the Helena area until she and Charles moved to Lincoln, MT where they lived for 30 plus years.

Charlotte enjoyed needle work, playing cards with friends and family, especially pinochle and was an avid fan of baseball. Charlotte picked up her love of baseball from her father and she spent many hours watching her favorite team the Chicago Cubs.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Toots Bailey, brother Bob Bailey, sister Babe Miller, and husband Charles.