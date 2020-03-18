Ceartin, Charlotte, Lorraine

April 30, 1931 – March 10, 2020
Charlotte Lorraine Ceartin passed away in the early morning, March 10, 2020 at St. Peters Hospital, after a brief illness.
Charlotte was born in Helena, MT on April 30, 1931, she was the daughter of Leonard and Arzeline “Toots” Bailey. Charlotte was raised in East Helena, MT along with brother Bob and sister Mary Ellen (Babe). Charlotte attended East Helena public schools and graduated from Helena High School.
Charlotte married Charles in 1950 and had two children, Carolyn Murgel and Mike Ceartin. Chuck and Charlotte raised their children in East Helena. Charlotte worked various jobs in the Helena area until she and Charles moved to Lincoln, MT where they lived for 30 plus years.
Charlotte enjoyed needle work, playing cards with friends and family, especially pinochle and was an avid fan of baseball. Charlotte picked up her love of baseball from her father and she spent many hours watching her favorite team the Chicago Cubs.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Toots Bailey, brother Bob Bailey, sister Babe Miller, and husband Charles.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Murgel and son Mike Ceartin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Murgel (Julie), Shaun Murgel (Brandy Gallups), Megan Murgel, Jake Ceartin (Andrea) and Cody Ceartin (Gina). She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Emily Murgel, Jordan Murgel, Rainier Murgel, Franchi Ceartin, Zoie Ceartin, Kyler Ceartin, Morgan Ceartin, Marcieanna Garay, Sadie Winhofer, Kyra Gallups and Liam Gallups. Charlotte is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in East Helena. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Kids Pack through the Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis Street, Helena, MT 59601, 406-443-3663 and or Pad for Paws Foundation, PO Box 287, Helena, MT 59624. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Charlotte.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Weiner and the nurses in the Oncology department along with other staff members at St. Peters hospital who took care of Charlotte during her brief illness.
