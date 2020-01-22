Catlett, Jean Marie

Sept. 10, 1942 – Jan. 11, 2020
Jean Marie Catlett passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020. We lost an amazing woman of elegance and class, who held a deep belief that all people should be treated equally and with the same compassion as they would hope to be shown. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, nana and a friend to many throughout the seven states where she built her life's memories.
Jean loved entertaining family and friends. She was a wonderful listener with an engaging beautiful smile. Her friends and family considered her a combination of Martha Stewart, Julia Child and Miss Manners. She had an uncanny ability to create festive, aesthetically pleasing, culinary extravaganzas that made every person feel special. She welcomed and doted on every guest. Her real gift was giving of herself to make others' lives better, whether it was focusing her entire attention on others in conversation, baking her specialties, creating a custom hand-crafted card, finding a special gift, or saying just the right words to make you feel truly special.
Jean was incredibly organized and whip-smart. Those gifts made her a treasured wife, prized helicopter parent, cherished family member, and great friend to many. Those who know her will remember the twinkle in her eyes and how much her smile could light up a room. Lest you think her perfect, she was also feisty, elevated worrying to an art form, and didn't suffer fools.
Jean was born in Davenport, Nebraska on September 10, 1942. She grew up on a farm just west of Davenport, the eldest of three girls. Her dad considered Jean his "hired hand" and she was capable of every farm chore. Memories fade, but we're fairly sure there was no running water during her early years and that she rode a horse to her country school. Store-bought goods were a rare and special treat during her childhood. At 16 she met her husband, Duane, at a rural community summer dance. They danced the night away and she married him two years later and never looked back in over 58 years of married life. A dear friend remarked that "it was a marriage made in Heaven."
Jean and Duane retired to Montana in 2007, moving first to Montana City where Jean and Duane spent much of his time devoted to political events at the State Capital and in the Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties communities. In 2016, they moved to Bozeman to be closer to their grandchildren.
With awesome Scandinavian genetics and a family history of longevity, Jean's loved ones expected her to live well into her 90's. Unfortunately, an unwelcome trespasser in the form of pancreatic cancer took hold of her destiny, and we lost her much earlier than anyone could have possibly foreseen. She is survived by her husband, Duane; son, Chris (Katie) Catlett of Bozeman; daughter, Michelle (Tory) Lyon of Golden, CO; grandchildren, Mary and Becky Catlett and Camden Lyon; and sisters, Diane Oltman and Donna DeForge.
A celebration of Jean's life will follow at a later date in Colorado. In lieu of any gifts, we encourage you to make a donation to pancreatic cancer research in her name.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
