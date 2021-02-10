Catherine A. Petek

Dec. 28, 1931 - Feb. 7, 2021

Catherine Amelia Schell was born on Dec. 28, 1931 in Rugby, ND to Joseph and Mary Schell. She passed on February 7, 2021 with her husband Peter at her side, as always.

Catherine lived in North Dakota for 12 years. In 1944 the family moved to East Helena, MT. Catherine along with two of her siblings came to East Helena on a “Troop Train”. Catherine and her sister Betty lived with friends until their mother came later. The trip was often reminisced about, as it was an incredibly stressful period and created a special bond between the two sisters.

Catherine graduated 8th grade from East Helena public school and later graduated from Helena Cathedral High School in 1949. She worked from graduation until 1954 for Montana Fish and Game.

Catherine married Peter Petek III on July 18,1953 at St. Cyril and Methodius Church in East Helena. Like so many others in those years, as the times dictated, Peter was on a 30 day leave from the Navy for their wedding. They have been happily together until her passing.

She was an active member in St. Cyril and Methodius Church throughout her life. She often enjoyed reading at masses and supporting the church in many other facets. She was a Lector at funerals and on weekends for over 20 years.