Catherine A. Petek

Dec. 28, 1931 - Feb. 7, 2021
Catherine Amelia Schell was born on Dec. 28, 1931 in Rugby, ND to Joseph and Mary Schell. She passed on February 7, 2021 with her husband Peter at her side, as always.
Catherine lived in North Dakota for 12 years. In 1944 the family moved to East Helena, MT. Catherine along with two of her siblings came to East Helena on a “Troop Train”. Catherine and her sister Betty lived with friends until their mother came later. The trip was often reminisced about, as it was an incredibly stressful period and created a special bond between the two sisters.
Catherine graduated 8th grade from East Helena public school and later graduated from Helena Cathedral High School in 1949. She worked from graduation until 1954 for Montana Fish and Game.
Catherine married Peter Petek III on July 18,1953 at St. Cyril and Methodius Church in East Helena. Like so many others in those years, as the times dictated, Peter was on a 30 day leave from the Navy for their wedding. They have been happily together until her passing.
She was an active member in St. Cyril and Methodius Church throughout her life. She often enjoyed reading at masses and supporting the church in many other facets. She was a Lector at funerals and on weekends for over 20 years.
Whenever sports were the topic of conversation, she would often seize the opportunity to reminisce about her 1951 State Championship Softball team. She spoke fondly of her time on the team and the great relationships she shared. As Catherine was happiest in her home with family and friends present. She did enjoy, and felt so fortunate, to take many trips around the world with her husband and friends.
Catherine enjoyed dancing and country music. She would nightly, take control of the TV remote, and listen to country music before bed. If, for no other reason, than to turn the golf channel off.
Catherine enjoyed baking for her family and friends, embroidery, and playing games with all. She was happiest when she was bringing a smile to the faces of the young…. Often with the aid of her famous chocolate chip cookies.
Catherine is survived by her husband: Peter, siblings: Fred, Ray Schell and Betty Didriksen, her four children: Robert (Debbie), Richard (Diane), Debra, Daniel (Cynthia), grandchildren: Richard Smith Jr., Christopher, Chad, Lindsey, Chelsey, Chance, Ashli, Casey, Tyler Petek, and great grandchildren: Jazmyn Smith, Quentin and Maisie Petek. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Edward, Joseph Schell and Rosemary Kelley, and granddaughter Cori Smith.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Ann's Cemetery, PO Box 525 or St. Cyril and Methodius Church, PO Box 1110, both in East Helena, MT 59635
Services will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at SS Cyril and Methodius Church in East Helena (120 W. Riggs). Viewing will be at 11:00 a.m. followed by a rosary at 11:35 a.m. The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m., all at the church. Immediately following the service, the interment will be at Saint Ann's Catholic Cemetery in East Helena.
Thank you for all your cares and concerns. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Catherine.
