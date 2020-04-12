Carpenter, Gayle Marie

Gayle Marie Carpenter passed away on April 8th, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer. Her loving husband was by her side.
Gale was born in Helena, Montana to Arnold and Ellen Miller. She was the first of two children, and little brother Ronald joined a couple years later. Gayle was a lifelong resident of Helena and proud of where she came from. She Attended grade school in East Helena and went on to graduate from Helena High in the spring of 1972. Later on in the fall of 1972 she married the love of her life Robert Carpenter. Together Bob and Gayle had three children Leah, Jerrod, and Aaron. Gayle enjoyed several occupations including being a baker, and an administrative assistant with the Montana Hospital Association and New West Health until she retired.
She is survived by her mother, husband, and three children, and one grandchild Easyn Carpenter.
She is preceded in death by her father and her brother Ron Miller.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to St. Peter’s Hospice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gayle.
