Carpenter, Gayle Marie

Gale was born in Helena, Montana to Arnold and Ellen Miller. She was the first of two children, and little brother Ronald joined a couple years later. Gayle was a lifelong resident of Helena and proud of where she came from. She Attended grade school in East Helena and went on to graduate from Helena High in the spring of 1972. Later on in the fall of 1972 she married the love of her life Robert Carpenter. Together Bob and Gayle had three children Leah, Jerrod, and Aaron. Gayle enjoyed several occupations including being a baker, and an administrative assistant with the Montana Hospital Association and New West Health until she retired.