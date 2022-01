December 28, 1928 - January 20, 2022

LOEFFELBEIN, Carolyn R., age 93, Helena, died January 20, 2022. Services will be held 2 pm (CST), January 28, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran in Minot, ND. Please visit http://www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family or share a memory of Carolyn.