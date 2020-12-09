Dec. 30, 1942 – Dec. 4, 2020

Carolyn Lee Dowdy Renaud returned to her heavenly home on December 4, 2020, at age 77 in Salt Lake City, UT, after succumbing to complications resulting from a brain injury she suffered in January 2020. She was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior and is experiencing a joyous reunion with her husband, her parents, her grandparents, and many other loved ones.

Carolyn was the oldest of three children born to James Cotton Dowdy, Sr, and Lilyan Erthel McFarland. She was born on December 30, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri, where she was also raised. She graduated from Jennings High School and attended Southeast Missouri College. She met Edward Gerald Renaud on a blind date in 1962 and they married on April 27, 1963 in St. Louis. Their first two children were born in Missouri.

In 1968, Carolyn and Ed moved their young family to Montana. They lived in Butte briefly and then moved to Helena in 1969, where five more children were born. Carolyn spent many happy years in Helena with her husband raising their seven children, attending her children's school and sporting events, religious activities, and enjoying the great outdoors. Carolyn's greatest priorities in life were her commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ, loving and raising her family, and serving others.