Carolyn Ann Stauner Knott was born August 4, 1932 at home with a mid-wife present to Martha Molls Stauner & George Stauner in Almena, Wisconsin. Carolyn had 7 brothers & 1 sister. She grew up on a dairy farm. Interestingly enough they rarely got to drink milk because it was to be sold. They all worked hard taking care of the animals and gardening. At one time they had over 1 million chickens. This farm was the largest chicken farm in the state of Wisconsin at one time. Now some of you will understand why her kitchen always had a bit of chicken decor including a rather large rooster. She attended a one room school house from grades one through eighth. After finishing the eighth grade she began working to earn her own money. She went to live with her older sister in Frederick, Wisconsin, where they stayed in a small room that was rented for three dollars a week which they split. She then went on to work for a dentist's family, caring for their children. She stayed with them and earned $21 a week. This wage also included lunch every day. She would walk to a soda fountain for her dinner which was usually a very large root beer float! Carolyn also worked at a couple different summer resorts near Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Due to her wonderful work ethic, she met families that wanted her to come stay and work for them. Eventu-ally this led her to Chicago where she began working as a long-distance telephone operator. Of all the jobs she had, she loved being a phone operator the most! From the Chicago position she was transferred to Spokane Washington where one of her brothers was living. A short time later another brother asked her to come live with him in Basin MT. When he came to help her move, she brought a friend with him. That friend was Bill Knott.