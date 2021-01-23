Carol Whitley

Carol “Click” Whitley, born March 13, 1942, in Birmingham, Alabama passed away on January 21, 2021 in Helena.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Whitley, and her brother, Charles Dean. She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Baldwin and Denise Whitley; Grandchildren Jacqueline and Michael; Great Grandchildren Rose, Lily and Iris; and Niece Anastasia Dean.

Carol's family will be receiving friends at Retz Funeral Home, in Helena on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 from 4 - 6PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research:

Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

A Memorial Service in Maryland and Interment in Alabama will be held at a later date. Please visit https://retzmemorials.com/ to offer a condolence or share a memory of Carol.