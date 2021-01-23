Carol Whitley

Carol “Click” Whitley, born March 13, 1942, in Birmingham, Alabama passed away on January 21, 2021 in Helena.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Whitley, and her brother, Charles Dean. She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Baldwin and Denise Whitley; Grandchildren Jacqueline and Michael; Great Grandchildren Rose, Lily and Iris; and Niece Anastasia Dean.
Carol's family will be receiving friends at Retz Funeral Home, in Helena on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 from 4 - 6PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research:
Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
A Memorial Service in Maryland and Interment in Alabama will be held at a later date. Please visit https://retzmemorials.com/ to offer a condolence or share a memory of Carol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.