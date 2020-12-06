Carol (Martin) Bass

She was raised in Three Forks, and graduated from Three Forks High School -- and attended Butte Business College the following year. It was in Butte that she met Terry W. Bass and they were married in 1962. Together they raised four children Jon, Susan, Stacey and Alisa. Carol was an amazing home-maker and created lasting memories for her family. She was imaginative, fun and creative and supported the kids in their hobbies, sports, clubs and adventures.

Carol was always interested in who her kids were socializing with, and endeared herself to them as well – she provided a safe place for anyone that may need it. Once the kids were raised, she started working outside the home, putting her smarts and customer service to work. She was on the store opening team for Shopko, and stayed until her retirement. She always enjoyed helping others succeed. She made friends everywhere she worked; most have reached out and told us how very kind, patient, smart and helpful she was with them; and how much they missed working with her when she retired. She was the “face” of Shopko – everyone seemed to know her and missed her after she left.