Carol “Click” Whitley

Carol was born March 13, 1942 in Birmingham Alabama to Helen and Lindsey Dean.
She attended Shades Valley High School graduating in the class of 1959. She attended Auburn University for two years eventually returning to Montgomery College to earn her Business Administration degree. Carol worked as both a bookkeeper and bank branch manager. Marrying the love of her life in 1962, Howard G. Whitley, III, and later had two brilliant and amazing daughters. Carol had a servant’s heart leading her to volunteer her time and energy to scouting causes. Her dedication and sense of community lead those around her to be independent and resilient, creating a strong foundation for success.
Carol was proud of her lifetime membership and dedication to Scouting. She began her journey with the Girl Scouts by joining the Brownies in 1949 and eventually transitioned to an adult role in 1970 receiving the 50 year pin in 1999. She joined the World Association Girl Guides and Scouts (WAGGS) while living overseas. Upon returning to the U.S. Carol later continued her relationship with scouting working as a Director at Camp Civitan and Brighton Woods starting in 1976. Carol also served as both troop leader and cookie master in addition to her roles at camp. Her love of the campers and their mission there led her to exercise her creative side and she designed many emblematic patches and shirts throughout the years. She plied her keen creative eye to all the work she did infusing her vitality into all of her family and friends.
While living overseas, Carol joined the Women’s League of the Hague receiving a certificate of achievement. Her membership provided ample opportunities to travel and see the world. She has traveled from Australia to Russia and many points in between. Even though travel was not her only hobby, Carol sure did love all the means to get out of town to include planes, trains, automobiles, and cruises. An avid purveyor of classic cars, Carol loved to zip around town in her Triumph Spitfire, that cute red Karmann Ghia, her husband’s beloved Mercedes, and later her favorite four-wheel drive Subaru.
Every day was an adventure with Carol. She had a deep passion for beauty and music,
along with literature and the arts. In that deep passion for music, Carol often sang with the church choir that performed in concerts both in her hometown as well as later in her life for visiting dignitaries and officials when residing in Holland. As a sculptor and painter, a talented photographer, Carol illustrated the world around her as beautiful and bright. She enjoyed classic movies in addition to appreciating food and wine. Carol not only had a great appreciation for the finer things in life, she was down to earth in her pursuit of physical activities such as water skiing, horse showing, camping, and swimming. Carol never let anything stop her from loving life and enveloping others with her multifaceted humor!
Guests were always warmly welcomed in her home and became family members thereafter. Her home was filled with cherished memories to include her world-renowned collection of frogs. With an ever-present camera in hand, Carol was the artist deep down, with a tenacious yearning to listen to others and be supportive. Carol articulated herself in all she did and wherever she went. She lived a life for the betterment of others, selfless, and loving. Carol never wanted others to feel alone, showering those around her with care packages and post cards. Her unflappable unswerving wackiness enchanting all that met her!
Carol's inspirational fight with Parkinsons over 35 years demonstrates her determination to meet life head on with ferocity and unwavering commitment to embrace all the joys, challenges, and experiences that life offers. She did her best to keep moving forward, never looking back, and inspiring others to fight on. Carol Whitley will always be remembered for her wacky ways and vitality, truly a unique person! What a legacy she has left behind, not only in our hearts but in our lives. We will always love you: Our Great-grandmother, Grandmother, mother, wife, aunt, sister, cousin, and daughter. No one compares! War Eagle!
Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Carol.
