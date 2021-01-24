Carol “Click” Whitley

While living overseas, Carol joined the Women’s League of the Hague receiving a certificate of achievement. Her membership provided ample opportunities to travel and see the world. She has traveled from Australia to Russia and many points in between. Even though travel was not her only hobby, Carol sure did love all the means to get out of town to include planes, trains, automobiles, and cruises. An avid purveyor of classic cars, Carol loved to zip around town in her Triumph Spitfire, that cute red Karmann Ghia, her husband’s beloved Mercedes, and later her favorite four-wheel drive Subaru.

Every day was an adventure with Carol. She had a deep passion for beauty and music,

along with literature and the arts. In that deep passion for music, Carol often sang with the church choir that performed in concerts both in her hometown as well as later in her life for visiting dignitaries and officials when residing in Holland. As a sculptor and painter, a talented photographer, Carol illustrated the world around her as beautiful and bright. She enjoyed classic movies in addition to appreciating food and wine. Carol not only had a great appreciation for the finer things in life, she was down to earth in her pursuit of physical activities such as water skiing, horse showing, camping, and swimming. Carol never let anything stop her from loving life and enveloping others with her multifaceted humor!