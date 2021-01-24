Carol Anne Kosovich Anderson

On Monday, January 18, 2021, Carol Anderson at the age of 62, with the utmost strength and grace, left this world and passed into the heavenly realm. Her four-month battle against Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer was a witness to behold as someone who lived by her faith and never had a moment of self-pity.

Carol was born on September 24, 1958, the fourth child of Jerome and Anne Kosovich, in Billings, Montana. She was raised in the family home on Avenue F with her three older brothers. She finished her high school education at Billings Central School, worked for a year, then headed off for a degree in Medical Records at Carroll College in Helena. Carol and Jay were married as she finished her college education, on April 3, 1982. After raising her children, building the family business with Jay traveling the country, she returned to her Carroll roots, working at the Wellness Center at Carroll College for a decade.

Carol's passion was her family and her Croatian heritage. She loved everything about her children and every event and passion that they entered. Whether it was traveling the state and the West watching soccer games or sitting on hard benches at basketball games, she was always present. As her children grew older and pursued other interests, her passion turned to ancestry. Within months she traced Jay's Norwegian roots back to the 1700s. The Kosovich side turned out to be much more mercurial. It was to be a grand adventure and labor of love over the years, culminating in a trip to Croatia in May 2019 to meet relatives that had not been visited for 55 years. To have seen the joy (and tears) on the face of Carol and all those Kosovich/Badovinatz Croats, would go a long way toward understanding her gentle and loving spirit.