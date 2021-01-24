Carol Anne Kosovich Anderson

On Monday, January 18, 2021, Carol Anderson at the age of 62, with the utmost strength and grace, left this world and passed into the heavenly realm. Her four-month battle against Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer was a witness to behold as someone who lived by her faith and never had a moment of self-pity.
Her courage was an inspiration to her husband, her four children and countless others.
Carol was born on September 24, 1958, the fourth child of Jerome and Anne Kosovich, in Billings, Montana. She was raised in the family home on Avenue F with her three older brothers. She finished her high school education at Billings Central School, worked for a year, then headed off for a degree in Medical Records at Carroll College in Helena. Carol and Jay were married as she finished her college education, on April 3, 1982. After raising her children, building the family business with Jay traveling the country, she returned to her Carroll roots, working at the Wellness Center at Carroll College for a decade.
Carol's passion was her family and her Croatian heritage. She loved everything about her children and every event and passion that they entered. Whether it was traveling the state and the West watching soccer games or sitting on hard benches at basketball games, she was always present. As her children grew older and pursued other interests, her passion turned to ancestry. Within months she traced Jay's Norwegian roots back to the 1700s. The Kosovich side turned out to be much more mercurial. It was to be a grand adventure and labor of love over the years, culminating in a trip to Croatia in May 2019 to meet relatives that had not been visited for 55 years. To have seen the joy (and tears) on the face of Carol and all those Kosovich/Badovinatz Croats, would go a long way toward understanding her gentle and loving spirit.
Carol was preceded in death by her father and mother, her brother, Steven Kosovich, her grandson, Lachlan Browne, and her nephew, Kevin Kosovich. She is survived by her husband Jay, their children Ashley (Jason) Browne, Kirsten Anderson (Peter Hutchinson), Erik (Lizzy) Anderson and Carlyn Anderson, grandchildren (Fischer and Harlow Browne), her brothers (Craig, Ken, and Jon Kosovich), nieces and nephews as well as many extended family and friends. She had recently connected with numerous long-lost cousins and relatives both here and in Croatia and it brought great joy to her life. We will all miss her. She will never be replaced nor forgotten.
A public celebration is tentatively planned for Carol's birthday, September 24, 2021. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established to fund an annual gathering in Carol's ancestral home in the Zumberak mountains of Croatia outside of Zagreb. Please send memorials to P.O. Box 1125, Helena, MT 59624, or email jay.anderson1711@gmail.com about any PayPal/Venmo requests; or visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or to share a memory of Carol.
If you wish to view Carol's service, please access the Headwaters Covenant Church's YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4lCHIqHBNZ1Tp6J6vYEl0A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.