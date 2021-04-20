Dec. 25, 1937 - March 16, 2021

Carol Anne Brown passed away peacefully on March 16th, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on December 25th, 1937, a true “Christmas Carol”. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Mola Tomlinson. She is survived by her husband Don Brown, daughter Tammie Brown Butler (Jeff), son Tracy Brown (Anna-Lena), sisters Dona Blanchard and Anna Mildren, brother Butch Tomlinson, and grandchildren Duston Butler, Nichlas Brown, and Emma Brown.

Carol was born and raised in Helena, Montana and attended grade and middle school at the Saint Helena School. She graduated from Helena Central High School in 1955. She married Don Brown in Helena on February 22, 1957 where they lived, worked and raised their family until 1991. At that time the couple relocated to Fort Peck, Montana to help manage the Brown Ranch on Shade Creek, the Quarter Circle DB, which was Homesteaded in 1916. Don and Carol were “fast friends” during their 64 years together, thoroughly enjoying each other's sense of humor while poking fun at each other and engaging in the famous “Brown Banter”. They lived each day with a deep love for one another, and a shared value system of honesty, hard work, integrity, loyalty and commitment to family and friends.