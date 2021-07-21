Dec. 20, 1934 – July 14, 2021
Carol Ann (Monson) Hall passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by her husband, children, and family after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 86 years old.
Carol was born on December 20, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Rose Monson. She and her brother John (Jack) were raised in Chicago until coming to Helena, Montana, and attending her last year of high school at Helena High. On May 20, 1961, Carol married the love of her life Curtis Hall, and they made their life together in the Helena Valley where Carol had her career with the Telephone Company and Curtis worked as a Plumber where they raised their two children Curtis Jr., and Cheryl.
Their family life was filled with love, camping, fishing, and fun times in the outdoors while Carol worked full time, but always managed to have homemade goodies and everything well organized for the family's fun next adventure. Carol was a very talented artist with our family and friends being able to enjoy the many portraits she painted and shared for our homes. Carol was also a member of the Women's Extension Club where she enjoyed lifelong friendships and many adventures with her long-time group of friends.
Carol was an amazing wife and mother, being involved in all sporting activities and chorus events throughout her children's and grandchildren's lives. She always made sure her family was well taken care of and if there was something anyone needed, she was the first to volunteer and make sure the task was completed outstandingly. Carol was blessed with 4 grandchildren who she cherished time with and was always exceptional at teaching them, playing with them, and loving them as only she knew how to love.
In later years Carol and Curtis were able to enjoy a 23-year retirement together when they would adventure down to Arizona each winter. They pulled a camper down for the first few years until they bought a Park Model in Araby Acres in Yuma, Arizona where they settled into their retirement/second childhood. Living in Yuma provided them with lots of activities to include golfing, dancing, water aerobics, swimming, biking, daily potlucks with friends and a new love for theatre and shows. They had a blast every winter in the sunshine with new friends and new activities daily. Carol was a fighter and as her Parkinson's became more disabling, she continued to fight and never let its debilitating effects break her spirit. Friends say she was an inspiration to them while never giving up and always having a smile on her face. There is so much to say about Carol, and I know all who have had the pleasure to meet her are better for it, and she will be missed and loved forever.
Carol was preceded in death by her Father John Monson, Mother Rose Monson Wood, Stepfather Ernest Wood, and Brother John Monson II. Carol is Survived by her husband of 60 years Curtis, Son Curtis Jr. and Becky Hall, Daughter Cheryl Hellbusch and Tom Kirby, Granddaughter Sheridan Hellbusch, Grandson Weston and Alexia Hellbusch, Granddaughter Kate Hall and Connor Vandersnick, and Grandson Tanner Hall. She was blessed with one Great Grandchild, Austin Hellbusch, and numerous beloved family members.
Thank you, Mother, for being the most loving, kind, compassionate, amazing person we know and for all of your unconditional love and sacrifice. You fought the good fight and can rest easy now. Love you FOREVER sweet Mama.
A Memorial Service is set for 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home with coffee and cookies to follow the service in the Social Hall of the funeral home. Inurnment will follow the gathering at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Carol.
