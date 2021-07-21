Carol Ann (Monson) Hall

In later years Carol and Curtis were able to enjoy a 23-year retirement together when they would adventure down to Arizona each winter. They pulled a camper down for the first few years until they bought a Park Model in Araby Acres in Yuma, Arizona where they settled into their retirement/second childhood. Living in Yuma provided them with lots of activities to include golfing, dancing, water aerobics, swimming, biking, daily potlucks with friends and a new love for theatre and shows. They had a blast every winter in the sunshine with new friends and new activities daily. Carol was a fighter and as her Parkinson's became more disabling, she continued to fight and never let its debilitating effects break her spirit. Friends say she was an inspiration to them while never giving up and always having a smile on her face. There is so much to say about Carol, and I know all who have had the pleasure to meet her are better for it, and she will be missed and loved forever.