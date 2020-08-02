× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol Ann Kimmel Moody

b. July 3, 1943 d. July 23, 2020

Ann Moody passed away on July 23, 2020 at home at Son Heaven Assisted Living in Helena, Montana.

Ann married Steve Moody, of Helena, in 1991. Steve passed away in 2015. The couple had seven children: Bill (Patty) Swaim of Thompson Station, TN; Mark (Diane) Swaim of Decatur, IL; Loraine (Joe) Wodnik, of Helena; Tupper (Adele) Swaim, of Helena; Jessica Fox, of Billings, MT; Anna Moody, of Kellogg, ID; and Sarah (Kel) Moody of Vancouver, WA. The couple had twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ann was born Carol Ann Kimmel to Walter G. Kimmel and Carol Karraker Kimmel in Birmingham, Alabama on July 3, 1943. She was raised with two brothers, Walter James Kimmel and Ralph Grear Kimmel, in Rock Island, Illinois. She attended the University of Illinois and graduated from Illinois State University in 1971 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. She graduated from Cal State LA in 1989 with her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. Ann taught public school mathematics for 38 years in Illinois, California and, from 1991 to 2008, at Helena Middle School. She loved her students and remained in contact with many of them over the years.