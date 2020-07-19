Carlson, Jon R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jon was born in the Philippines to Norman and Marie Carlson and was raised in East Helena.

Jon is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary; son Ross of San Diego; and twin sister Jean of Puyallup, WA. He graduated from Helena High in 1958, received his Bachelor Degree from Montana State University and a PhD in Solid State Physics from the University of Illinois. He worked his entire career in the oil industry.

His cause of death was complications of Parkinson's. He was a member of Signa Chi, Rotary, and was an internationally respected member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Services are pending.

Memorials may be made to the Big Sky Chapel Endowment Fund, PO Box 160792, Big Sky, MT 59716.

