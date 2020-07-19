Carlson, Jon R.
0 comments

Carlson, Jon R.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlson, Jon R.

Jon was born in the Philippines to Norman and Marie Carlson and was raised in East Helena.

Jon is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary; son Ross of San Diego; and twin sister Jean of Puyallup, WA. He graduated from Helena High in 1958, received his Bachelor Degree from Montana State University and a PhD in Solid State Physics from the University of Illinois. He worked his entire career in the oil industry.

His cause of death was complications of Parkinson's. He was a member of Signa Chi, Rotary, and was an internationally respected member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Services are pending.

Memorials may be made to the Big Sky Chapel Endowment Fund, PO Box 160792, Big Sky, MT 59716.

To plant a tree in memory of Jon Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News