July 25, 1947 - July 24, 2021
Carla Tevis was born to Carl Tevis and Alice (Derosier) Tevis in Indio, CA on July 25, 1947. Not long after her birth they relocated to her Mother's home of Montana, where Carla would spend the rest of her life, she loved Montana with all her heart.
She spent most of her childhood in Missoula before the family moved to Clancy when she was a teenager; she went to High School in Boulder and moved to Helena after High School.
Always a hard worker, She was a carhop and a cook at the RB drive-in as a teenager and in her 20's she cleaned at the State Capitol building, the Historical Society as well as other office buildings within the complex.
In the late 1970's she began her lifelong career as a telephone operator for Capital Answering Service. In the Mid 1980's she started working for the Helena Police Department in the 911 dispatch center, she loved this job and thrived there and made many, many lifelong friends and is well respected within that community.
She routinely played a key role in the EMS response in countless local crises.
She was artistic and always worked with projects in ceramics, macramé, scrapbooking, Christmas Trees, flower arranging, gardening and dioramas to name a few. Carla adored all animals and always had dogs and cats, mostly dogs later in life. If all of that weren't enough, she did all of it as a terrific Mom, giving her one child, Mike, enough love for 100 children.
Carla is preceded in death by; her mother Alice 74, her father Carl 85, two half brothers Gary Lee 1, and Bill Mc Broom 67.
Carla is survived by her sister Tana Bond of East Helena, her half sister Donna Maschmeyer of Indianapolis, her ex-husband Finis (Frank) Franklin of Helena and their son Mike Franklin of Belgrade.
Carla's favorite floral shop is the Floral Cottage 406-442-7969 and her favorite charity is rezqdogs.org
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug 21, 2021 at 11:30 am at the Knights of Columbus hall, 1867 Washington St. in Helena.
