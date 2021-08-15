July 25, 1947 - July 24, 2021

Carla Tevis was born to Carl Tevis and Alice (Derosier) Tevis in Indio, CA on July 25, 1947. Not long after her birth they relocated to her Mother's home of Montana, where Carla would spend the rest of her life, she loved Montana with all her heart.

She spent most of her childhood in Missoula before the family moved to Clancy when she was a teenager; she went to High School in Boulder and moved to Helena after High School.

Always a hard worker, She was a carhop and a cook at the RB drive-in as a teenager and in her 20's she cleaned at the State Capitol building, the Historical Society as well as other office buildings within the complex.

In the late 1970's she began her lifelong career as a telephone operator for Capital Answering Service. In the Mid 1980's she started working for the Helena Police Department in the 911 dispatch center, she loved this job and thrived there and made many, many lifelong friends and is well respected within that community.

She routinely played a key role in the EMS response in countless local crises.