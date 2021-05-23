Carl (Bob) Robert Golie was born and raised in Great Falls. He joined the Navy at 16 and served 8 years. He was stationed in Japan, Astoria, and San Diego.

After the service he returned to Great Falls to work construction. He met his wife of 55 years Joyce on a double date. She was his boss's date. Not enjoying her date, she asked Bob to give her a ride home. He called her the next day and she asked to borrow his car. They married two weeks later in Fort Benton.

Bob's work moved him to Missouri, Washington and California. In 1971 he tired of the rat race of California and moved to Wolf Creek to run the Exxon Station. From there he worked for the Dearborn Ranch and in 1977 moved to Helena where he retired from the federal government as a custodian. After retirement Bob transported vehicles for the dealerships until age 87.

Bob lost his son Bobby Golie in 2013 and wife in 2016. He had his dog Murphy to keep him company.

He's preceded in death by siblings Donna Hampton, Rolland Golie and Edward Golie. He is survived by his son Ron (Sheila) Golie of Rogers, Arkansas, daughter DeAnne (Ed) Maronick of Alta, Wyoming, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for June 25th.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society Pet Cemetery.