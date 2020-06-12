Carey, Roger Eugene "Butch"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roger Eugene “Butch” Carey. Born Oakland, California, October 31, 1944. Died May 27, 2020, Helena Montana.

Roger was born to Roger B. Carey and Josephine De Poyster Carey on October 31, 1944. After the end of WWII, the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming and resided there until his father finished college. The family moved to Washington, D.C. in 1950. In 1952, The family moved to Great Falls, Montana where his father worked at Malmstrom Air Force Base. Montana was where Butch learned to love fishing and hunting. In 1961, the family returned to the Washington, D.C. area and lived in Northern Virginia.

Roger graduated from Falls Church High School in Falls Church, Virginia in 1963. After high school, Roger attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. He graduated with a degree in Political Science in 1968. After college, he joined the United States Army and was stationed at Pirinasens Army Depot, Husterhoeh Kaserne, Pinnasens, Germany. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Roger returned to Montana and went to work on the family farm at Fort Benton, Montana. Roger never farmed or raised livestock before so he learned it all the hard way. Roger continued to farm off and on when he was not attending college or teaching school. Roger attended Helena Vo-tech in Helena, Montana and studied diesel mechanics. He met Jeanette Bach and they married in June 1984.