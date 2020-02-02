Carey, Donna

Donna was born July 13, 1925 to Fred and Anna Martin, in Durand, Wisconsin, joining her older siblings, brother Jerold Martin and sister Wilma Vloz; both of whom preceded her in death.
The family moved from Durand to La Crosse, Wisconsin in 1932. They lived there until her father became the principal of the Redgranite, Wisconsin High School. Donna attended both elementary and high school in Redgranite. She participated in band, was a majorette for the marching band and played the flute. Unfortunately, she was also the “principal’s daughter” which is much like the being the “pastor’s daughter”.
Donna played in a Saturday night band, in the local park, and was paid ten cents per performance. She and her friends also picked strawberries in the summer to make money and spent free time hanging out and swimming at Pearl Lake which was a couple of miles outside of Redgranite. They would also walk out to the lake in the winter to ice skate; no rides here, but lots of walking home with extremely cold feet!
Donna married her high school sweetheart, Rex Carey, in 1946 following his discharge from the United States Army Air Corp. Rex had lived down the street and they had known each other since grade school. Consequently, he was no stranger to Donna’s family.
Rex attended the University of Wisconsin following the war and they lived in the student housing that was provided to all of the returning G.I.s. Both of their children, Tom and Pat, were born while Rex was a student.
Despite the interruptions of military service, Rex graduated and secured employment with the Department of Interior and worked until retirement for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. His first position required him to move to the middle of North Dakota to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Donna, bless her heart, moved from the woods and lake covered land of Wisconsin to the arid and treeless Great Plains; which is an indication of what a trouper she was.
Rex’s work required the family to move often throughout North and South Dakota, and Nebraska. Because of the frequent moves Donna became very adept at making new lifelong friends everywhere they lived. She was a stay at home mom, but worked outside of the home for a short time while the children were in junior high; they hated not having her home and happy when the employment terminated.
Donna was always very active in her church and other social organizations. For several years while her own children were in high school, Donna volunteered in a local grade school to aid students with developmental disabilities in the classroom. By her actions and Christian faith, she instilled in her children a love for others in this world who may be different in race and creed.
Following Rex’s retirement, they moved to Helena to be closer to her children and grandchildren whom all resided in Montana. Not to mention, there was great trout fishing and hiking just out the front door. She enjoyed a life of outdoor trips with Rex to various fishing streams around Helena.
During this period of time Donna had plenty of time to be with her children and grandchildren. Her great sense of humor was inherited by her children as well as their children. Time at “nanny’s” was always filled with laughter and joy. Most of this centered around Donna who could “take it” as well as “hand it out”. You never knew when she was going to send you a “zinger”.
Rex passed away after 68 years of marriage, not counting childhood years, and Donna moved to assisted living at Son Heaven in Helena. She again made many new friends and the staff enjoyed her upbeat personality and, as usual, her humor. She loved the staff at Son Heaven and never failed to express her affection for them and how great the food was. She will be sorely missed by family and friends.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of Son Heaven for your loving care of our mother in her closing years. She loved you all dearly. We also want to express our deep appreciation for the intimate memorial service you had for her along with her surviving friends at her last home here on earth.
Donna’s family will gather this summer for their own special memorial service. At that time, they will scatter Rex and Donna’s ashes together along one of their favorite hiking and fishing destinations; the Little Black Foot.
Donna is survived by her son Thomas Carey, of Kelso Washington and daughter Patricia Hyatt, of Helena, MT, and numerous grand and great grandchildren.
