Carey, Donna

During this period of time Donna had plenty of time to be with her children and grandchildren. Her great sense of humor was inherited by her children as well as their children. Time at “nanny’s” was always filled with laughter and joy. Most of this centered around Donna who could “take it” as well as “hand it out”. You never knew when she was going to send you a “zinger”.

Rex passed away after 68 years of marriage, not counting childhood years, and Donna moved to assisted living at Son Heaven in Helena. She again made many new friends and the staff enjoyed her upbeat personality and, as usual, her humor. She loved the staff at Son Heaven and never failed to express her affection for them and how great the food was. She will be sorely missed by family and friends.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of Son Heaven for your loving care of our mother in her closing years. She loved you all dearly. We also want to express our deep appreciation for the intimate memorial service you had for her along with her surviving friends at her last home here on earth.

Donna’s family will gather this summer for their own special memorial service. At that time, they will scatter Rex and Donna’s ashes together along one of their favorite hiking and fishing destinations; the Little Black Foot.