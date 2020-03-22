Campbell, Murdo A.

Murdo’s interest in sports and his love of a challenge continued throughout his lifetime. Every golf season he could be seen on the golf course with his family or friends trying to perfect his score. He welcomed new challenges and competed in Masters Track and also the Track and Field Events in the Senior Olympics. These events opened up the opportunity for travel to regional and state competitions. However, the sport of horseracing was probably Murdo’s favorite hobby. He was part-owner of several race horses and followed the meets around the state and elsewhere. He continued throughout the years to be an ardent fan of the Grizzlies and every fall enjoyed the excitement of the games from the north end zone where he fit in very well with the North End Zone Crazies.