Burton Roddo Sanguine

Burt Sanguine passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 29th at his home near Winston, Montana. His greatest wish was to remain in his home, which he did.

Burt was born in Havre, Montana on March 16, 1936, to Leonard William Sanguine and Addie Lucile Moyer. In high school, he worked for the railroad. Later, he ran the movie projector at the Lyric Theater in Havre. He moved to Helena, where he co-owned a Conoco Station with his friend Wally Brinkley in the North Valley. He played the drums locally in one of Charlie Pride's bands. In 1963, he met and married Lilly Visintini, who brought a stepson, Ernie, into his life.

Burt eventually joined the Helena Police Department. He retired from the force after 20 years as Police Captain in the Juvenile Division. During his career, Burt was awarded honors for his work with juvenile offenders. After retiring, Burt also worked at several Helena stores as Head of Security.

Burt is survived by his stepson, Ernie (Kristi) George, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and by his brother, William L. Sanguine. They were good friends, phoning each other every day, and he is sorely missed. Burt is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in the George and Sanguine families.