Burgess, Gary

Gary’s kind, gentle soul slipped into a dream early in the morning of March 10th, 2020 at his Helena home. His transition was peaceful and quick as his wife and companion of 32 years held him close.

Despite the heartbreaking diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in June of 2019, Gary lived out his life retaining his quiet dignity, integrity, humor, and grace, while continuing to impress and inspire everyone he encountered.

Gary was a gifted, versatile musician and wordsmith. Guitars were his favorite gadgets and with them he made the sweetest sounds. He could play guitar like nobody’s business!

He excelled at most everything he did, repeatedly getting “kicked up the ladder” in every day job he held. His Pacific Source people deserve a very special thanks for their outstanding show of support for Gary.

He chose to spend as much of his remaining time as possible at his “happy place” in San Jose’ del Cabo, BCS, Mexico where he and Linda shared a second home and had so many good times over the past 15 years.