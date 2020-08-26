Budt, Wayne W.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wayne W. Budt, 70, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Helena, MT passed away August 23, 2020. Born October 1, 1949 in Nebraska City, NE to Clarence and Elvera (Vollertsen) Budt.

Wayne retired from the Public Service Commission for the State of Montana. He was a member of the St. Paul Osage Church in Cook, NE. Wayne was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching football.

Family members include his wife Donna; daughter Stephanie (Jeff) Deason; son Dave (Sara) Budt; grandsons Sam and Tom Budt; brother Gordon (Delta) Budt; sister Janet (Dave) Wacker; sisters-in-law Linda Hug and Karen Schneider; brother-in-law Curtis (Pat) Schneider. Preceded in death by his parents, step-father Bernard Riensche, brothers-in-law Galen Schneider and Ken Hug.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday (8-28-20) St. Paul Osage Church, 3288 R. Road, Cook, NE with Pastor Ken West officiating.

Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are strongly encouraged for all in attendance.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

No visitation/cremation.

