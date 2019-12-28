It is with a sad heart we had to say goodbye to a lady who lived a full life in her time on this earth. Frances was born in Helena, Montana, during the time of the depression to a large family of nine children to Tad LaRock and Olive Bernier LaRock. They were raised at the South Fork of the Dearborn.
Frances married D. F. ‘Sy’ Adams in 1936 and created six amazing children; Margie Copenhaver, George –Sonny, Ronald and Barry Adams, Rita Sammons, and Penny Cloninger. They later divorced and she took over the full responsibility trying her best to care for the “Wild Bunch”.
Frances worked and retired from Mountain Bell after 26 years of service. She was a remarkable lady who raised six children by herself and sacrificed her own personal needs to get by with limited resources.
She later met a wonderful man by the name of LeRoy Bucy. He would come over in the mornings to cook her breakfast before driving her to work, pick her up for lunch and then took her home to cook dinner. LeRoy was a carpenter by trade so he built her a new home on Livingston Avenue in 1956. After she finished raising her children, Frances and LeRoy married in May of 1966. They both enjoyed their life together until his passing in 1979.
After her retirement in 1975 they packed up and moved to East Wenatchee, WA. After LeRoy’s passing, Frances continued to live in the home they built until it was necessary to move her back to Helena due to her health at age 96; under protest. She was a remarkable lady; learned to drive at age 60 and took care of her beautiful yard and home well into her 90s.
Preceding her in death are her Parents, siblings; Richard (WWII), William, Frederick John, Louis, James, Claire and Elinor. Additionally, her husband LeRoy 1979, son George 1971, step daughter Joyce Sands 1971, grandsons Lance Bock 1988 and David Evans 2019. Each one broke her heart.
Frances is survived by her loving sister Ethel LaRock, Ron and Sandy Adams, Barry Adams and Su Bradford, Margie Copenhaver, Rita and James Sammons and Penny and Dan Cloninger. Grandchildren; Kit Jay, Roger, Gary, Marty, Melody, Kim, Kelly, Samantha, Natalie, Shaneca, Megan, Kasha, Kris, Scott, Jason, and Tiffany. Frances also had 38 Great-Grandchildren, eight Great-Great Grandchildren, and additional loved ones Jenny Lemieux, Sunny Mason and Pat Tanner. Wishes to thank Sandy Adams, Casey McMahon and James ‘Bugs’ Sammons for loving our mother.
The family would like to thank St. Peters Hospital Surgical Floor for all their care and compassion, as well as The Legacy Assisted Living for their wonderful care they provided for our mom.
If you wish to donation to the Humane Society or Shriners Hospital; they were her favorite charities. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Frances.
