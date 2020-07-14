Brown, Kent A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 16, 1932 – July 8, 2020

Kent A. Brown, 87, of Montana City, MT, passed away on July 8, 2020 in Missoula, MT. Kent was born on July 16, 1932 in Leavenworth, WA to Ronald and Afton Brown.

Although his family moved a lot while he was growing up, he always considered Montana his home. After completing high school in Lincoln, MT, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He retired after 21 ½ years and returned to Montana. While stationed at Fairchild AFB, Spokane, WA, he met his wife, Marie Fujimoto from Cut Bank, MT, whom he married in 1955.

He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing, horses and camping in the wilderness. He was well-known for his story telling. After retirement, he held various jobs including owning a feed store in Helena and owning a bar/restaurant in Seeley Lake, MT.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; daughters Robin and Roxeen (Wieder); son, Ron; grandchildren, Breanne, Nathan and Hunter; two great grandchildren, Brayden and Emma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The immediate family will have a private service at Fort Harrison’s Cemetery. Please visit www.helenafuneralsobits@yahoo.com to offer a condolence or to share a memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Kent Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.