Britt-Marie Beck

Dec. 25, 1964 - Dec. 17, 2020

She grew up on the West Side in Helena, in a house that was loud and noisy and full of love. Britt wanted to make you laugh and fully committed whether she was telling a scary story or her favorite joke (about a lemon cookie). She took the path less traveled and rebelled in high school, teaching her younger sisters not to care what other people think and to embrace being wierd. She was fearless. While in high school she worked at The Chinese Kitchen, saved her money and after graduating went to Indonesia to stay with friends until fall when she entered the University of Montana. While attending the University she took a sabbatical and traveled around Europe and the Middle East. She then finished her studies and graduated with honors in Anthropology.