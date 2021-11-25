October 25, 2001 - November 19, 2021

Bridget Marie Kirby passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident in Helena, Montana on November 19, 2021. Bridget, the third of five children, was born October 25, 2001 to Patrick and Maureen Kirby in Spokane, Washington. Upon arrival, her brother Tim held her close and proclaimed, “This is the happiest day of my life.” She was a spark plug from the start and the apple of her parents' eyes.

Bridget loved spending time with family, whether on vacation or in the basement watching TV. She was part little sister and part big sister, knowing how to work each role to her favor. Having brothers made her a tough cookie and she was never afraid to speak her mind. She treasured going to country concerts with them and friends, feeling most like herself in a flannel or sweatshirt, topped off with her favorite Nike's.

Bridget attended Ferris High School in Spokane, flanked by three of her brothers. The Kirby kids carpooled together and had lots of lively discussions. Bridget, who excelled at Speech and Debate, had a gift for philosophical thinking, and she used her sharpened skills to Jedi mind trick her brothers into seeing her viewpoint.

After graduating from high school, Bridget followed her heart - and Catholic faith - to Carroll College in Helena, Montana. She loved her Big Sky Country roots. She cherished the community and it helped her grow deeper in her love of God. She looked forward to Sunday night FaceTime calls after Mass with her dad. Always looking for a way to give back, she also served as a judge for the high school debate tournaments in Helena. She was extremely patriotic and hung “Old Glory” on her dorm room wall. God, family, country weren't just words, they were her coat of arms.

Earlier this month, her mom made an impromptu trip to Helena and they spent the day together. It was a special time for the two of them. “Madre,” as Bridget referred to her, will forever be grateful to God for putting it on her heart to go see her.

Bridget was fiercely loyal with an unmatched sense of humor and a smile that lit up the room. If napping were an Olympic sport, she would have won a Gold Medal, because she could fall asleep anywhere at any time. Her childlike nature was disarming and everyone who knew Bridget loved her, because she brought joy wherever she went. She had a special love for the elderly and planned on serving up coffees at the retirement community again this summer.

Bridget was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Patrick and Margo Kirby and maternal grandfather (“Bumpa”), Vincent Harrington. She is survived by her loving parents, Patrick and Maureen, adoring brothers, Robert, Timothy, Thomas and Michael, maternal “Granny,” Nancy Harrington, and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Kirby and Harrington clans.

On November 9, 2021, Bridget traveled to Missoula to pray at the grave of Bumpa and a dear elderly friend, Helen Samsel. Before heading back to Carroll, she stopped to spend time with her Granny. She understood the importance of praying for the faithfully departed, so please remember Bridget in your prayers. Having a Mass said for her would be the greatest way to honor her life.

A special thanks to Father Lucas Tomson and Father Patrick Hartin for taking care of our spiritual needs during this difficult time, as well as family, friends and the Carroll College community who have been storming Heaven on our behalf.

A Rosary vigil will be held at 7:00pm on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3520 E 18th Ave, Spokane, WA 99223, with a wake starting at 4:00pm. The funeral Mass will be at 10:00am on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA 99201. There will be a reception immediately following Mass at the Historic Davenport Hotel, 10 S Post St., Spokane, Washington 99201. A family graveside ceremony and burial will occur after the reception.

We love you, Bridget Marie. You chose St. Therese of Lisieux as your Confirmation name, so please “send down a shower of roses from the Heavens” to help us. Eternal rest to your soul, taken far too soon. Your Irish eyes are forever young and will shine on in our hearts. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services of Spokane.