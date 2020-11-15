Brian Jackson Kahn was an insatiably curious citizen of the world. He worked to uplift the human condition. Brian died from a heart attack on October 29, while on a hunting trip with his wife, Sandra Dal Poggetto, in their adopted state of Montana. He was 73.

Kahn's passion for the natural world and his urge to bring people of varying viewpoints together around national and global issues fueled his many wide-ranging successes in a variety of public positions: boxing coach, environmental conservationist, candidate for Congress, mediation attorney, documentary filmmaker, author and journalist, radio broadcaster and youth advocate.

Kahn was born in Mount Kisco, New York, on January 22, 1947. He was the youngest son of Albert E Kahn, a noted author and American dissident and Harriet Kahn, a sculptor and author. Kahn spent his early years in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. He later moved with his family to Glen Ellen, CA. At the age of 13, he travelled to the Soviet Union with his family where his father was writing a book on Ulanova, the Prima Ballerina of the Bolshoi Ballet, while his mother was sculpting her. During their year there, Brian learned to speak Russian. Afterwards, they returned to Glen Ellen. He graduated from Sonoma Valley High School, the University of California—Berkeley, and then its law school.