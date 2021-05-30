Brian Field Foster of Helena Montana passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021, surrounded by family love and admiration. Brian was 30 years old, but had experiences, love and wisdom beyond his years.

Brian was born on January 17, 1991 to James Foster and Patti (Field) Grosfield in Helena Montana and joined the family home with his beloved siblings Jack, Bob and Patrice. His early years were in both Townsend and Helena MT. He then moved to Helena during Middle School and beyond.

There could never have been a more loving, fun and caring son, brother, friend, boyfriend or person than Brian. Generous and kind, he always put others above himself. He cared for and worried more about his loved ones than himself, even during his final years of a gallant battle with cancer. He was compassionate and treated people of all walks of life with respect and love.

“Big B” was strong in all he did. Whether it was hitting a baseball a country mile, sacking Brock Osweiler in high school, setting up for big catering events, hauling heavy mainline pipe across his broad shoulders, helping Mom and others with projects that required superhuman strength, or being the “Chemo Gronk” (as he was fondly nicknamed by nurses), Brian put all his strength and energies into his work and play.