Brian Field Foster of Helena Montana passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021, surrounded by family love and admiration. Brian was 30 years old, but had experiences, love and wisdom beyond his years.
Brian was born on January 17, 1991 to James Foster and Patti (Field) Grosfield in Helena Montana and joined the family home with his beloved siblings Jack, Bob and Patrice. His early years were in both Townsend and Helena MT. He then moved to Helena during Middle School and beyond.
There could never have been a more loving, fun and caring son, brother, friend, boyfriend or person than Brian. Generous and kind, he always put others above himself. He cared for and worried more about his loved ones than himself, even during his final years of a gallant battle with cancer. He was compassionate and treated people of all walks of life with respect and love.
“Big B” was strong in all he did. Whether it was hitting a baseball a country mile, sacking Brock Osweiler in high school, setting up for big catering events, hauling heavy mainline pipe across his broad shoulders, helping Mom and others with projects that required superhuman strength, or being the “Chemo Gronk” (as he was fondly nicknamed by nurses), Brian put all his strength and energies into his work and play.
But it was Brian's extreme inner strength and goodness that shone through and made him so exceptional. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. Brian made enumerable friends and touched people's hearts everywhere he went. Brian's initials were BFF and he certainly proved to be a true BFF to many! He had an innate knack of cheering up family and people who were down, and he had mastered being confident without being cocky or rude. And since he was the consummate gentleman, Brian's friends, neighbors, co-workers, and even doctors and nurses across the country all came to love and respect him. With his easy-going nature and kindness, he was always polite and friendly even in the midst of adversity.
From an early age, Brian was a protector of those disadvantaged. People admired his gentleness and compassion and he was the champion of those who needed someone to be there for them. With his genuine love and heightened compassion for children, he did everything in his power to protect them.
Brian attended grade school in Townsend, played sports and exhibited early on an excellent work ethic when he helped his siblings with a Tropical Sno business. He was very active at Helena Middle School and Helena High School. In early high school, Brian began working at the Green Meadow Country Club kitchen and worked his way up with his indomitable spirit and willingness, and it was here that his passion for cooking was born.
Brian graduated from Helena High in 2010. He was intelligent, a good student and a naturally talented athlete. He played football, basketball, track, baseball, and also enjoyed golf and snowboarding. Upon graduation, Brian attended Helena Vo-Tech and then on to Montana State University where he studied architecture. During college (and later during time-off), Brian perfected his culinary skills and happily worked his way up to be kitchen manager at Ferraro's Fine Italian in Bozeman.
Mechanically gifted, he also worked at Foster Irrigation with his dad and brother Bob and became a skilled welder. Next, Brian went back to college to study to become a teacher. Although he was ultimately not able to complete that noble quest, he was nonetheless a great teacher. He schooled us admirably in life, love and courage.
Cooking was his passion and he relished preparing and presenting a fine dish. Whenever Mom had a cooking question, she would ask Brian. We anticipate that when we meet Brian again, he will greet us with a fine Italian meal to enjoy!
Brian also enjoyed gazing at and contemplating the stars and heavens, camping, scuba diving and water sports, a walk in the rain or snow, spending time with his girlfriend, painting (a gift he discovered late in life), music, attending professional sports like a Patriots game, playing with his dear kitty companion Zelda, hanging out at the lake with Grandad or friends, playing a good Xbox game - sometimes with his online buddies, watching a good movie, or just hanging out.
Laughter abounded when Brian was involved! Possessing a tremendous sense of humor, Brian could make you laugh until you cried, or as a friend put it, until your stomach hurt. Whether he was leading a Conga line at Jack's wedding or duct-taping himself and friends up to become human snow sleds, he was often the life of the party.
Brian loved traveling with family, venturing to places like Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro and points in between, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New York City, Florida, Flathead Lake, New Mexico, Utah, New England and Blackfoot River. He spent a memorable Summer/Fall with brother Bob in a Montana cabin and treasured several months with sister Patrice in Wisconsin.
Brian's faith guided him and comforted him throughout his journey. He appreciated his church families in Helena and Townsend, and recently, he especially enjoyed a bible study led by his brother Jack. Brian was truly budded on earth to bloom in heaven.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents Buzz and Pat Field, and Jack and Barbara Foster.
Brian is survived by his mother Patti Grosfield and step-father Norm Grosfield, father James Foster and step-mother Sharon Foster, siblings Jack Foster (Damaris, with children Ivan and Jetxiel), Robert “Bob” Foster, Patrice Foster Grzebielski (Kevin), step-siblings Stephanie and Justin Grosfield, Mike and Nick Olsen, Rochael Vogt, Teddi Murgel, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, plethora of friends, and his ever-faithful cat Zelda.
Special thanks go to the caring medical professionals across the country that helped and treated Brian, especially Dr. Dela Cruz and team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC, and Dr. Tom Weiner and the St. Peter's Cancer Treatment Center in Helena.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on June 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Anderson Stevenson Wilke funeral home in Helena, and light food will be served. A funeral service will be held on June 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Townsend United Methodist Church with luncheon to follow.
Brian had a huge heart and desire to be part of the cure, so Memorials are welcome and may be sent to “St. Jude's Children Hospital” or the “Osteosarcoma Institute”. A scholarship for aspiring Chefs will be set up at a later date.
