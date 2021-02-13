 Skip to main content
Brett Herzog
March 10, 1964 - February 11, 2021

Brett Herzog, 57, of Clancy, passed away on February 11, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital from a glioblastoma.

Brett was born to Lawrence and Donna Herzog on March 10, 1964 in Great Falls, Montana. Brett attended Great Falls High School graduating class of 1982.

Brett completed two Bachelor's degrees, Construction Technology in Havre and Construction Engineering Technology at Montana State University. Brett was the President of Rocky Mountain Contractors where he loved his work and everyone he worked with.

Brett married Sandra Casson on December 12, 1992. They had three children, Mallory, Tucker and Augustus.

Brett loved to go snowmobiling and 4-wheeling, weld, mow the lawn and spend time with family and friends. A lot of joy and memories were shared during trips to the beloved family cabin in Neihart. Being in the mountains was home. Brett enjoyed Neihart so much that he also served on the Neihart Store Board.

Brett is survived by wife, Sandra, children, Mallory (Josh) Herzog, Tucker (Rebecca) Herzog, and Augustus Herzog, bonus children Tre McMillan and Chase Benson, parents Lawrence and Donna Herzog, brothers, Scott (Mary) Herzog, Brian (Donna) Herzog, Jeff (Liz) Herzog and dear friends, Pat and Alita Newton and Dixon Hitch.

Memorials can be made in Brett's name to the Neihart Inconvenience Store, 209 Main Street, Neihart, MT 59465.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 15th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Big Sky Cremations and Twitchell Funeral Service, 2 West Main Street, East Helena. A second visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 16th from 9:45 am – 10:45 am with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 am at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th Street South, Great Falls.

To offer a condolence or to share a story about Brett, please visit www.helenafunerals.com.

