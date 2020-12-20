Brenda Lee Brewer

In 2003 Brenda and Pat opened up their first location of The Man Store in downtown Helena, and in 2006 their oldest son Patrick began working for them after his enlistment in the Marine Corps. When her son Jeffrey got out of the Army Reserves in 2008, they opened the Man Store location in East Helena where he and Brenda worked side by side for close to 13 years. She was often found, by following the sound of her laugh, in the back where her office was and was considered the “brains of the operation” by nearly everyone.

If there was ever a job that Brenda put her all and everything into, it was being an amazing mother. She hated to ever miss any of her son’s extra-curricular activities and was normally the loudest fan in the stands. Her constant cheers of encouragement for participants of either side could be heard from one end of the field to the other. This was ever truer when her two sons served in the military. She made sure that she was able to attend every graduation ceremony that either son was a part of, and if you asked her, went with them on each deployment they were sent out on.

In August of 2005 Brenda became a grandmother for the first time when Justin arrived into the world, and then again in 2009 when his little sister Lacey was born, her third grandchild Willow blessed her in December of 2017.