Brenda Lee Brewer

A new angel was awarded her wings on the afternoon of December 12th, 2020, as Brenda Brewer entered the warm embrace of heaven’s scenes.
Brenda was born in Butte on June 1st of 1962 to Joseph Walsh and Linda Smith (Opie), and from that point forward began imparting her love, joy, and wonder on the world and everyone she encountered. At the age of four, her brother Rex came into her life, and at first she wanted to mark him “return to sender”, yet little did she know that he would eventually become her closest and best friend to the very end.
Growing up, Brenda (affectionately known by everyone as “Brenda Boo” at the time) enjoyed spending as many of her childhood days in Butte with her Papa Dave and Grandma Marie Walsh and in Whitehall with Grandmother Peggy Taylor who was affectionately known to Brenda as “Honey”. Many suspect that that was purely for the fact that with them, she was already the angel that could do no wrong.
Once while playing there around the age of 8, Brenda and her Aunt Melissa who was three months her elder, decided they were going to play “gas station” with her father Joe’s jeep and a garden hose. To ensure they had gotten a proper fill on the tank, they then used a twig as a dipstick which they also managed to lose down into the opening of the gas tank. That was Brenda though, even while at play as a child, displayed her imagination and thorough work ethic.
She had a smile that would light up a room, and a laugh so infectious that it was able to pass through walls to transmit to those on the other side. At the age of 20 while working at Cummins Electric, she met her then to be husband and love of her life Reginald “Pat” Brewer. In 1983 they welcomed their first son Patrick into the world at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena. While Pat was working in the oil field as a driller in Glendive, MT their second son Jeffrey joined the family in the summer of 1984. In 1985 the Brewer Family relocated to the small town of Kukuihiale on the big island of Hawaii. During their 7-year stint on the big island Pat and Brenda spent most of their weekends exploring and recreating in Waipio Valley with their two children Patrick and Jeffrey.
They returned to the Helena area in 1992, where her and Pat purchased the Main News & Smokeshop and built the home that she raised their children and lived in until her final days. Brenda loved to help, and better her community, as well as throw a party. Getting tired of being forced to endure a dangerous eye-sore of a hole between the Atlas and Placer buildings, she formed a committee to remedy the problem. After months of City of Helena meetings, hearings, and fund-raising Performance Square was built downtown on the walking mall. Brenda loved bluegrass music, and so she began the “Last Chance Bluegrass Festival” that featured not only local and nationally known musicians to perform, but even international artists like Italian bluegrass artist Bepe Gambetta.
In 2003 Brenda and Pat opened up their first location of The Man Store in downtown Helena, and in 2006 their oldest son Patrick began working for them after his enlistment in the Marine Corps. When her son Jeffrey got out of the Army Reserves in 2008, they opened the Man Store location in East Helena where he and Brenda worked side by side for close to 13 years. She was often found, by following the sound of her laugh, in the back where her office was and was considered the “brains of the operation” by nearly everyone.
If there was ever a job that Brenda put her all and everything into, it was being an amazing mother. She hated to ever miss any of her son’s extra-curricular activities and was normally the loudest fan in the stands. Her constant cheers of encouragement for participants of either side could be heard from one end of the field to the other. This was ever truer when her two sons served in the military. She made sure that she was able to attend every graduation ceremony that either son was a part of, and if you asked her, went with them on each deployment they were sent out on.
In August of 2005 Brenda became a grandmother for the first time when Justin arrived into the world, and then again in 2009 when his little sister Lacey was born, her third grandchild Willow blessed her in December of 2017.
Brenda loved spending time with her grandchildren, and every one of them adored her without end. She always made sure that there were plenty of toys, activities, snacks, smiles, laughs and love to go around for each and every one of them. Brenda and Pat would spend most of their summer days out at their spot at Kim’s Marina where they parked their camper-trailer. They both loved to fish and loved it even more when they were joined out on the water by their sons and grandchildren.
Brenda’s two most fanatical sporting passions were any game the Green Bay Packers played and the annual running of the Kentucky Derby. Her yearly “Derby Parties” were that of legend. She would have trophies made every year for the winners of her parade of hats, mint juleps, copious amounts of food, and fun door prizes for pretty much everyone that attended. It seemed that they got bigger and better with every Run for the Roses. Brenda is preceded in death by her father Joe and Stepfather Tim Opie.
She is survived by her ever-loving husband Pat Brewer and sons Patrick and Jeffrey and grandchildren Justin, Lacey, and Willow Brewer. Her mother Linda Opie, brother’s Rex Walsh, Beau Opie, Shane Stack and sister’s Merridee Moshier and Lisa Hands. She is also survived by countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Services will be held at Andersen Stevenson Wilke Funeral home once arrangements have been finalized.
Note: Any and all who knew her will be welcome to attend until the state mandated maximum capacity of the facility is reached.
