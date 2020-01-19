Brady, Colleen Kay

Colleen Kay Brady, 64, of Helena, Montana passed into eternal life on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati, Ohio, (home of oldest brother William Kim Brady) after a tenacious struggle with breast cancer.
Colleen was born May 13, 1955 in Havre, Montana to Ramona and Bill Brady. Everything about Colleen was “Big”. She was so proud to be from “Big Sky” country, so proud of her many family members’ lives and contributions to the “Big Sandy”community where she grew up and graduated from high school in 1973, so proud to be an aide in Senator Mike Mansfield’s office in Washington, DC and so proud to be the first female student body president at Carroll College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science.
Colleen lived a “Big” life always with—a big smile, big heart, big energy, big passion, big ideas, big commitment to the missions and even bigger dreams to the many organizations she served and/or led…including Edgewood High School in Madison Wisconsin, Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Saint Mary’s Academy in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the Sinsinawa Dominican Congregation of Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, the Academy of The Holy Names in Tampa, Florida and, most recently, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Helena, Montana.
Colleen wanted every young person she encountered in her career as a teacher, principal, President, CEO, community leader and youth advocate to have the access and opportunities they needed to succeed. Buildings stand named in recognition of her many accomplishments, but most importantly, for appreciation and deep gratitude for all the lives she touched.
Colleen is survived by her mother, Ramona Brady Brownson of Big Sandy, Montana, her two brothers and their wives-- William (Kim) and wife Whittney Brady of Loveland, Ohio and Scott and wife Debbie Brady of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; her two nephews-- Kyle Correa-Brady (wife Calla) of Bristow, Virginia and Cory Brady of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; her three nieces Kelly White (husband Ryan) of Lawrence, Kansas; Kendra Correa-Brady of Chicago, Illinois and Jenny Brady of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Colleen’s family, friends and associates loved her deeply as she brought love and happiness into all of our lives. We will miss her greatly and will always remember her loving heart, hearty laugh and the way she lit up a room when she walked in!
She is preceded in death by her father, William (Bill) Brady in 1988.
Celebration of Colleen’s life and liturgy are planned for June 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish in Helena, Montana, with Father Daniel Shea, presiding. Her remains will then be laid to rest with her grandmother’s (Flossie Brady) @ Mount Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls, Montana, on June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Colleen’s family extends its heart-felt gratitude to the many care-givers and companions whose love and compassion guided her journey over the last several months. Memorials and donations may be made to: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Helena and Great Falls 1434 N. Roberts St. Helena, Montana 59601. And/Or Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters 585 County Road Z Sinsinawa, Wisconsin 538424
