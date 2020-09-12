× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brad Orcutt King went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 4, 2020. He died of natural causes at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, Montana.

Brad was born in Red Lodge on November 24, 1963 to Roger and Carol Orcutt King and moved as a youngster with his older sister and parents to Augusta where he would spend his formative years and always call home.

Brad earned his bachelor's and master's degrees and teaching credential in agriculture education from Montana State University and was set for a professional career in forming young minds, developing student leaders, and growing the next generation of agriculturalists as an ag education teacher and FFA advisor.

Brad was hired as the high school ag ed teacher in Stevensville in the fall of 1986.

In 1998, Brad was accepted in to the doctoral program in agricultural education at the University of Missouri – Columbia. Brad earned his Ph.D. in 2003 and later moved to Minnesota where he was a professor in the Department of Work and Human Resources Education at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

While in Minnesota, Brad married Tracy Ann Lapel on October 15, 2004.

Brad and Tracy were blessed with their adopted son, Gabriel Michael on January 20, 2006.