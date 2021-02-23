Jan. 3, 1930 - Feb. 18, 2021
Boyd Emerson Bomar, East Helena, MT, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 18, 2021, surrounded by his family. Boyd was 91 years old. Boyd was born January 3, 1930, in Radersburg, Montana, the son of John and Mittie (Norem) Bomar. Boyd's parents died in a car wreck in November 1940 and Boyd was then raised by Ted and Ena Warren. Boyd grew up in numerous northwestern states with Ted and Ena depending on where Ted was working.
Boyd attended Radersburg school, East Helena schools and graduated from Broadwater County High School in 1949. After high school Boyd worked various jobs for a year and was drafted into the Army in November 1950, during the Korean War, and was active Army until his honorable discharge November 1952. Boyd returned to Montana upon his discharge and started his career as an auto mechanic. Boyd was known as a great mechanic that could fix almost any car.
Boyd worked at Watsons, later known as Grimes Buick, for many years servicing cars. Boyd started working at the State of Montana Highway Department in 1965. It was while working in the Lab at the Highway Department that Boyd met the love of his life, Roberta Miller. Boyd married Roberta August 30, 1968. Boyd had three sons, John, Jeff and Brett, when he married Roberta and then added Brad and Jennifer to the family with Roberta.
Boyd had many hobbies that he loved to do with his family. Gold mining, creek fishing, hunting, following his New York Yankees, spending time at the family cabin, hiking the mountains and camping. In his later years he enjoyed taking care of his yard, feeding and watching the squirrels, going to his Army reunions and the Bomar family reunions, traveling and exploring the state of Montana, cooking and watching the MSU Bobcat football games.
Boyd was a member of the VFW Post 10010, the Elks Club Lodge 93, the Radersburg Historical Preservation Society and the Machinists Union.
Boyd is survived by his five loving children John Bomar of Seattle, WA; Jeff (Marilyn) Bomar of East Helena, MT; Brett (Mary) Bomar of East Helena, MT; Brad (Jenny) Bomar of Helena, MT; Jennifer (Shawn) Corbett of Naples, FL; Nine grandchildren Doreen Bomar, Bryn Bomar, Jacob (Rita) Larson, Jonathan Larson, Lyndsie (Zach) Lubek, TJ Bomar, Kyle Bomar, Nicholas Corbett and Michael Corbett; and one great grandchild Finnley Esselstrom. Sisters in Law Rose (Ken) Blakeman of Racine, WI, and Margaret (Mike) Frisina of Butte, MT as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Boyd was preceded in death by his parents John and Mittie Bomar, Ted and Ena Warren, brother John Bomar, sister Vera Cutler and his loving wife Roberta Bomar.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Son Heaven Assisted Living who lovingly took exceptional care of him for the past year as well as the staff at the Hospice of St. Peters. Memorials in Boyd's name may be made to the Radersburg Historical Preservation, Inc, PO Box 96, Toston, MT 59643 or Hospice of St Peters, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, February 23rd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Avenue. A funeral service celebrating Boyd's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 24th. Burial will follow at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Harrison. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall of the funeral home immediately following the burial. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Boyd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.