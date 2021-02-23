Jan. 3, 1930 - Feb. 18, 2021

Boyd Emerson Bomar, East Helena, MT, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 18, 2021, surrounded by his family. Boyd was 91 years old. Boyd was born January 3, 1930, in Radersburg, Montana, the son of John and Mittie (Norem) Bomar. Boyd's parents died in a car wreck in November 1940 and Boyd was then raised by Ted and Ena Warren. Boyd grew up in numerous northwestern states with Ted and Ena depending on where Ted was working.

Boyd attended Radersburg school, East Helena schools and graduated from Broadwater County High School in 1949. After high school Boyd worked various jobs for a year and was drafted into the Army in November 1950, during the Korean War, and was active Army until his honorable discharge November 1952. Boyd returned to Montana upon his discharge and started his career as an auto mechanic. Boyd was known as a great mechanic that could fix almost any car.

Boyd worked at Watsons, later known as Grimes Buick, for many years servicing cars. Boyd started working at the State of Montana Highway Department in 1965. It was while working in the Lab at the Highway Department that Boyd met the love of his life, Roberta Miller. Boyd married Roberta August 30, 1968. Boyd had three sons, John, Jeff and Brett, when he married Roberta and then added Brad and Jennifer to the family with Roberta.