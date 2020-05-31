Bowen, Eleanor

Eleanor grew up in Thompson Falls, graduated in "56".
She moved to Helena with her three children in 1972. She married Val Bowen 11/04/1974. Eleanor worked and retired from the state fund.
She then started her biggest passion in life -- helping any and everyone she could, and that showed in the many organizations she volunteered and donated to. Food share, St. Peter's Hospital, etc.
Eleanor passed away from complications from an accident with family by her side. She was at peace.
Eleanor will be greatly missed and loved by many.
She is survived by her husband Val, her children, Jacki, Jerry and Jill. Val's children 'lil Val, Chris, Curt, Latina and Tara. And all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she adored. She will be loved and greatly missed by all.
