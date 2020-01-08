Boster, Angie Palin

June 1, 1972 – Dec. 29, 2019
Angela B. Palin (47) of East Helena passed away December 29th, 2019 tragically due to complications from a massive stroke.
Angie was born June 1, 1972 in Philipsburg, MT and grew up primarily in Drummond. She moved to Helena during her high school years where she graduated from Helena High in 1990. It’s in Helena where she met her husband Brad whom she spent 29 years with. Over those years they welcomed three sons - Chase, Chance and Cody.
Chase passed away at birth however Angie made sure he was not forgotten and spoke of him often. She was proud of all her boys and in recent years Angie became an even prouder grandma. She often watched her grandson AJ and was learning “the whole girl thing” with the recent addition of her granddaughter Waylon.
Angie was one of a kind. She had a mouth of a sailor but the heart of an angel. She was an outstanding CNA for many years where she never cut any corners and took great pride in her work. You wouldn’t dare load her dishwasher or fold her towels because guaranteed you’d have done it wrong.
Please note once Angie had passed, the Boster family was proud to have honored Angie by donating her eyes to a twelve-year-old girl. Angie gained her wings, a child received the gift of her vision and we all have gained our Christmas angel.
Lover of cold Pepsi and even colder beer, Angie will be tremendously missed by many. She is survived by husband Brad, sons Chance (Kima) and Cody (Hazel), grandson AJ(Cody and Hazel) and granddaughter Waylon (Chance and Kima), her beloved dog Jimmy, extended family and a list of great friends.
Wherever she’s at peace she is joined by her son Chase, her father (Glenn) and mother (Pam), and father in law Vernon who she was good friends with.
Donations can be made at Valley Bank under Brad Boster - For the Benefit of Angie Palin and services are pending. Details to be announced at later date.
