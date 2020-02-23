Bost, Violet Lucille

Violet was called from this world on the night of February 16, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born at home just outside of Brownsville, Oregon to B and Eva Andrews.
Around the age of 8 her family moved to Montana. They lived in Walkerville, Basin and Boulder. During her high school years she worked for FW Woolworth in Helena, MT.
Violet meet Frank Bost from Jefferson City MT when she was 16. They married on December 17, 1948 and a year later they had their son Don.
They moved from Basin to Denton MT in the early 1950’s where they had their daughter Beverly from there they moved to Lewistown, MT. During their time in Lewistown she worked for JC Penny’s and once the kids were raised they moved to Jefferson City MT. where they lived until illness put her in a nursing home and Frank passed away.
In 1975 Vi went to work again for FW Woolworth in Helena MT until they closed in 1980 at which time she went to work for the State of Montana Department of Justice Drivers Services for 11 years.
She loved the Oregon coast, camping and in later years antique cars. They loved to tour around in their antiques with the Capital Carriages Car Club and friends, even went to Canada in their 1938 little red pickup.
She was a life time member of two Eastern Star Chapters.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Frank and both her parents, B and Eva Andrews, and numerous other family members
She is survived by her son Don Bost (Unni) of Lewistown, daughter Beverly Reed (George) of Helena, Granddaughters Tammy Reich (Don) of Helena, Tanna Bogle (Rick) of Salem OR, Kristina Bost of Lewistown, and Lisa Bost-Sandberg (Scott) of Grand Forks ND. Four Great Grandchildren Matthew Bogle, Joseph Bogle (Gina) and Ashley Bogle all of Salem OR and Derek Reich (Katelyn) of Helena. Three Great Great Granddaughters Madison Bogle, Natalie Bogle and Brinley Bogle. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family wants to thank the staff at Elkhorn Health & Rehabilitation in Clancy MT for her care the last 9 years and Hospice for her end of life care
As per her request there will be no services. We will take her ashes to Oregon as she has requested and have a small family get together at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Violet.
