Bost, Violet Lucille

Violet was called from this world on the night of February 16, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born at home just outside of Brownsville, Oregon to B and Eva Andrews.

Around the age of 8 her family moved to Montana. They lived in Walkerville, Basin and Boulder. During her high school years she worked for FW Woolworth in Helena, MT.

Violet meet Frank Bost from Jefferson City MT when she was 16. They married on December 17, 1948 and a year later they had their son Don.

They moved from Basin to Denton MT in the early 1950’s where they had their daughter Beverly from there they moved to Lewistown, MT. During their time in Lewistown she worked for JC Penny’s and once the kids were raised they moved to Jefferson City MT. where they lived until illness put her in a nursing home and Frank passed away.

In 1975 Vi went to work again for FW Woolworth in Helena MT until they closed in 1980 at which time she went to work for the State of Montana Department of Justice Drivers Services for 11 years.

She loved the Oregon coast, camping and in later years antique cars. They loved to tour around in their antiques with the Capital Carriages Car Club and friends, even went to Canada in their 1938 little red pickup.