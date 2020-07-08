Boone, Steven Edward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 4, 1956 – May 28, 2020

Steven Edward Boone 64, of Helena Mt. Sadly passed away may 28th 2020. Due to post surgery complications.

Steve was born in Helena Mt, may 4th, 1956 to Carol Boone. Though they moved around alot Steve called Rimini MT, his home. It's there that he spent most weekends and every summer with his grandparents Granville and Hazel Boone.

Steve devoted the majority of his life to caring for disabled individuals, working to ensure that they had the quality of life they deserve was a passion of his.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents Carol and Bill Henwood, sister Tamerly Henwood, and granddaughter Stephanie Michaels

Steve was blessed to have so many call him dad and grandpa. Children include Granville Boone, Kara (Kelly) Flansaas, Shannon (Richard) Carr, Chris (Julie), Nikki, and Kaitlin Thennis, Chris (Erica) McVeigh. Grandchildren include Corday, Douglas, and Madilynn Boone. Keegan McVeigh. Shirley, Maximus, and Gavin Thennis. Eleanor and Beorn McVeigh and great granddaughter Lilith Mari.

Steve is also survived by his sister Mary Theil and life long friends an "brothers" Don Armstrong and Michael McVeigh along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Steve never wanted a "sad" funeral, so we will be holding a celebration of life event July 25th @1 pm. The event will be held at Robin and Mike Hossfeldt's located at 6190 Glass Drive Helena MT. More detailed directions can be found on Steve's Facebook page.

