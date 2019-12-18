March 7, 1929 – Dec. 13, 2019
Kenneth L Bolland passed away peacefully at his residence at Savanna House in Gilbert Arizona on December 13th, 2019 with family by his side.
Ken was born March 7th 1929 in Great Falls Montana to Magnus and Susie Bolland of Dutton Montana. He married his neighbor and high school sweetheart, Patricia Phillips in 1948. He attended Montana State University in Bozeman with a degree in Agronomy.
Ken, Pat and family moved around Montana as Ken pursued his career in the U.S. Agriculture Dept. / Soil Conservation Service. They lived in Townsend, Sheridan, Whitehall, Livingston, Helena until his last years working in Great Falls before retirement; making many lifelong friends along the way.
Ken loved Montana and its history. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer and skier; with time on the Ski Patrol at Bridger Bowl. He was also a gifted woodworker and created some beautiful furniture and amazing wood carvings for both friends and family. He discovered cooking after retirement and was good at exploring and trying new recipes. Pat enjoyed him taking over some of that responsibility in their later years.
He loved his family and is survived by his sister Joyce Schuler of Dutton, daughter Jan Norskog and husband Jerry of Bigfork MT / Henderson NV, daughter Susan Giambelluca and husband Bob of Gilbert AZ, and daughter Kristi Bolland Hartman of Helena MT, along with 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia and his brothers Vernon and Howard and daughter Corrine Patten and husband John and great granddaughter Jane Lynn Ashton.
He is so loved and cherished by all of his family!!
Ken will be buried next to Patricia at a funeral service in Dutton at a later date this summer.
