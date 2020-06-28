Blessinger, Michael H.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael (Mike) H. Blessinger, 62 years of age, died at St. Peter’s Health on Monday, June 8, from injuries received in a fall at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Mike was born in Helena on October 30, 1957, to Irv & Lois Blessinger. He attended schools in Helena and, graduated from Helena High School in 1976. He also attended, and graduated from, the University of Montana, in 1981, with a B.S. degree in Geology.

Mike was a “wild child.” He loved life, new adventures, the outdoors, animals, his friends, & baseball. He played in the pee-wee league as a child and worked up to second baseman for the Helena Senators in the mid-1970’s. His first real job was for a petroleum geologist in Shelby for six months & then he worked for the Dept. of Highways for four years, beginning in 1983. In 1988, Mike started a new career as a pharmaceutical rep. for Forest Labs. He later became Forest’s first rep. in Hawaii, which required him to live there for two years.