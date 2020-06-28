Blessinger, Michael H.

Michael (Mike) H. Blessinger, 62 years of age, died at St. Peter’s Health on Monday, June 8, from injuries received in a fall at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Mike was born in Helena on October 30, 1957, to Irv & Lois Blessinger. He attended schools in Helena and, graduated from Helena High School in 1976. He also attended, and graduated from, the University of Montana, in 1981, with a B.S. degree in Geology.
Mike was a “wild child.” He loved life, new adventures, the outdoors, animals, his friends, & baseball. He played in the pee-wee league as a child and worked up to second baseman for the Helena Senators in the mid-1970’s. His first real job was for a petroleum geologist in Shelby for six months & then he worked for the Dept. of Highways for four years, beginning in 1983. In 1988, Mike started a new career as a pharmaceutical rep. for Forest Labs. He later became Forest’s first rep. in Hawaii, which required him to live there for two years.
When he moved back to Helena, he brought his four cats with him and later adopted sweet Gracie, an abandoned dog he found who never left his side. Before retirement in 2002, he became a Divisional Sales Mgr. in charge of reps in Montana and four other states. Before and after retirement, he enjoyed fishing, hiking, floating, traveling, and snow and water skiing. Even yard work made him smile. But in 2003, his life took a bad turn – he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis but, with treatment, went into remission until 2007, when he became confined to a wheelchair.
His many wonderful, faithful friends never let him down & continued to visit him, take him out on car rides, and give him a reason to get up in the morning. For that, his family is eternally grateful.
Mike is survived by his sister, Nancy (Dave) Kraft; brother, Mark (Paula) Blessinger; niece, Jaime (Jeff) Kicklighter; and nephews Brad (Meagan) Kraft, Shawn Blessinger, Kyle Blessinger, great nephew Noah Kraft, numerous cousins, and his many dear friends who also feel like part of our family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and all of his dearly loved animals.
The family would like to thank his good friend, Randy Bradley, who found him after his accident and took the steps necessary to get him immediate attention, as well as all of the medical staff who treated him in the Emergency Room and in St. Peter’s Health during his final days. Their compassion, patience, and courtesy were a tremendous help in getting us through his passing. God bless you all.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Anderson, Stevenson, Wilke Funeral Home, with a reception following in the funeral home’s social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome at the Foundation for Animals, PO Box 389, Helena, MT 59624. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mike.
