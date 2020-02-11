Black, Micquel 'Mikki'
Black, Micquel "Mikki"

Micquel "Mikki" Black

Jan. 20, 1942 – Feb. 4, 2020

Mikki was born in Helena, MT to parents Richard E Mathews and Elizabeth "Betty" G Mathews on January 20, 1942. She passed away of natural causes on February 4, 2020. She attended Portland Community College earning her Associates degree in Early Childhood Development. Caring for children was a lifelong passion that continued until she passed. Other passions she had throughout her life was creek fishing as a child, cooking for everyone (she claimed her banana bread was the best), and tattoos, which is evident by the many tattoos she had. Her granddaughter Tonya's friends all knew her as the "tattoo grandma".

She is survived by her children Kelly Bolton, Sara Black-Koeller, and Tony Wruck, sisters Sue Ann Mathews and Katie Mathews and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sons Kristopher Robert Bolton and Adam Michael Black.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to allow for family and friends from out of state to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

