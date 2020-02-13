Black, Micquel "Mikki"

Jan. 20, 1942 – Feb. 4, 2020

Mikki was born in Helena, MT to parents Richard E Mathews and Elizabeth "Betty" G Mathews on January 20, 1942. She passed away of natural causes on February 4, 2020. She attended Portland Community College earning her Associates degree in Early Childhood Development. Caring for children was a lifelong passion that continued until she passed. Other passions she had throughout her life was creek fishing as a child, cooking for everyone (she claimed her banana bread was the best), and tattoos, which is evident by the many tattoos she had. Her granddaughter Tonya's friends all knew her as the "tattoo grandma".