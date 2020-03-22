Birkland, Marilou Irene
Marilou Irene Birkland, age 87 of Helena, passed away peacefully with her beloved boys Mike and Mitch at her side on March 18, 2020. Marilou was an only child born to William and Mayme Kurtz on August 28, 1932 in Wolf Point, Montana.

Marilou was a dedicated student and graduated from Wolf Point High School as the Valedictorian of the class. She went on to graduate from The Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls, Montana, and obtained her bachelors degree in nursing from Montana State University-Bozeman.

Marilou had a wonderful career in nursing and worked with many different organizations. She was an emergency room nurse for three years at the Columbus Hospital. A public health nurse for Lewis and Clark County for three years. She then worked for the State of Montana Health Department, surveying Hospitals and nursing homes. When that wasn’t enough, she became a medivac nurse flying patients from new Guinea to Australis for two years.

Competitive in nature, she enjoyed the comradery of her marathon, duplicate and party bridge groups.

She was a member of the American Contract Bridge League; unit 411, and a big promoter of the Sacred Heart League. She was very proud of being a member of the Funeral Luncheon Committee and member of the St. Mary monday morning prayer group.

Marilou is survived by her sons, Michael Robert Birkland of Helena, MT and Mitchell Leif Birkland of Lake Jackson, TX and on grandchild Zachary Birkland.

She is preceded in death by her parents William and Mayme, and husband Robert Harold Birkland.

A private family mass at the Cathedral of Saint Helena will be Monday, March 23, 2020. Burial will take place at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Memorial in Marilou’s name can be made to a donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Marilou.

