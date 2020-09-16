Bird, Robert Lee

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 23, 1939 - Sept. 6, 2020

Robert Lee Bird (“Bob”) passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at home with his wife Jackie at his side. Bob had been bravely battling cancer since 2004.

Bob was born September 23, 1939, in Kalispell, Montana, to George B. and Wilma F. (Harrington) Bird. He grew up in the Flathead area enjoying hunting and fishing with his Dad, Uncle Pete and Aunt May. He graduated from Kalispell High School in 1959.

In 1963, Bob married Barbara Linendoll. They were joined by sons Bryan Lee in 1966 and Robert Leslie in 1971. They later divorced.

Bob and Jackie (Flom, Vetter) married in 1981, adding Cheryl E. Vetter (born 1968) and B. Bradley Vetter (born 1971) to the family.

The Montana Army National Guard filled Bob's interest for 34 years. He worked as a mechanic at the OMS #7 in Chinook, the CSMS in Helena, then back to OMS #7 in Chinook-this time as Shop Chief-and ended his civil service career at OMS #1 in Kalispell. Prior to his civil service, Bob also worked at the aluminum plant in Columbia Falls for several years and for the Forest Service, which he thoroughly enjoyed.