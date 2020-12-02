 Skip to main content
Bill Wesland
June 27, 1947 - Nov. 21, 2020

With love and sadness we say goodbye to Bill Wesland, 73 who lost his battle with Leukemia at home surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020. NO services are planned but a celebration of life will held at a later date.

